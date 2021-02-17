Washington Trust Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $228.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.