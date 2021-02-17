Washington Trust Bank Sells 769 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. 15,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

