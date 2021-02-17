Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $575.20

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 575.20 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 574.40 ($7.50), with a volume of 32767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.09).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.29 million and a P/E ratio of 40.52.

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

