Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (AF)

2/16/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €1.00 ($1.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €4.15 ($4.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA AF opened at €4.92 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.93 and a 200 day moving average of €4.13. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

