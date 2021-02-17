West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:WFG traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.71. 5,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,524. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

