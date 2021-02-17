West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Given New $91.00 Price Target at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.