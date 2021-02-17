West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Trimmed by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of WST opened at $295.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $282.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

