West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WST opened at $295.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

