Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

WAL stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

