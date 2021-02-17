Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

HIO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $757,811.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.