Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HYI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

