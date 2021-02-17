Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

