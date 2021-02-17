William Blair Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GDDY stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

