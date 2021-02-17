WinCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,410.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. WinCash has a total market cap of $327,478.58 and approximately $14,410.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WinCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

