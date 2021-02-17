Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $23.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 148.61, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

