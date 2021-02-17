Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $575.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.72 million and the lowest is $547.37 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,287,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,175 shares of company stock valued at $20,444,118. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

