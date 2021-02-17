Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

