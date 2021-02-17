Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.85 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 359,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $25,468,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

