Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $460.00

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 54857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £94.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 337.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

About Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

