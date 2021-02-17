XIO (XIO) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000051 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx.

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.