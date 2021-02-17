XMax Price Up 15.3% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,219,282,412 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

