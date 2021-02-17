Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,453 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Insiders have sold a total of 155,896 shares of company stock worth $4,934,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

