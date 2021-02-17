Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

