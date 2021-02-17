Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $311,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $8,560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $4,222,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -182.82 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

