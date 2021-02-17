Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $317,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock opened at $618.47 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.