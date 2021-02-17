Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $367,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

