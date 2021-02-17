Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,273,201 shares of company stock valued at $226,978,472 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,584.14 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

