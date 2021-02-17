YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading Up 16.5%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) shares were up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

About YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

