Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,394,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 10,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

About Yucaipa Acquisition

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

