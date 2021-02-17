Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

