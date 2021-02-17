Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. CME Group reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

CME opened at $189.41 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

