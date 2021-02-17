Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). LendingClub posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $290,031. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC opened at $12.72 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.