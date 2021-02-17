Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $26.00 million. Tellurian posted sales of $9.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $48.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $107.99 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 8,690,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,423 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tellurian by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

