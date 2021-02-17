Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $10.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.01 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $39.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.21 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.66 billion to $42.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $314.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day moving average is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.