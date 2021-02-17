Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $56.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.92 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.43 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HCKT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,319. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

