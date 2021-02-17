Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.33. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

TSCO opened at $161.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $58,848,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

