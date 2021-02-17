Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.78). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,528. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

