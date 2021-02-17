Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.62. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of BBSI opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

