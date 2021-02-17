Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $8.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.65 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 396,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,039. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

