Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $16.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.91 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $77.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 billion to $81.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $96.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

