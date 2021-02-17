Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.05. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.