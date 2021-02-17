Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings of $6.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.36 to $26.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.12 to $29.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.40. 59,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.06. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $494.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

