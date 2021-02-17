Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

