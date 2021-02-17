Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce sales of $652.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.81 million to $676.00 million. Incyte posted sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.09. 22,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,957. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $5,861,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.