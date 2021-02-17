Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.55. The Clorox reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

