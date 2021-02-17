Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,942. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

