Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Cactus posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cactus.

Several analysts have commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cactus by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 360,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,209. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

