Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.