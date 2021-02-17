Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE ES opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

