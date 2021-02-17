Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.63.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock worth $99,097,830 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

